Hackers push anti-Iranian government messages to millions via breached app

Black Reward is an Iranian-focused hacking group intent on countering the Iranian government. Before the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the group began spreading anti-government messages through an Iranian financial services app.

Over 6 million users have the 780 app, which facilitates online transactions for shopping and bill payments. 780 users began posting messages from their app on X that, when translated, say “Death to Khamenei” and “We return to the street because the revolution continues… #MahsaAmini.” Black Reward originally surfaced in September 2022, one week after Amini’s death. The hackers released private communications between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency the following month. The Iranian government blamed the attack on individuals from “a specific foreign country,” but Black Reward maintains they were an Iranian-only organization at the time.

https://cyberscoop.com/iranian-hacking-group-hacked-app/