Recent reports from various cybersecurity firms have highlighted a significant surge in ransomware attacks both in terms of volume and sophistication. NCC Group saw a 153% increase in attacks compared to a year ago, with the industrial sector most affected. The rise is partially attributed to the Cl0p group’s actions, impacting numerous organizations. Emerging ransomware groups like NoEscape, Cactus, and Knight have also surfaced. SonicWall noted 150 million ransomware delivery attempts in H1 2023, with extortion attacks gaining ground. The education sector faced growing attacks, often leading to ransom payments. Akamai highlighted ransomware groups exploiting vulnerabilities and engaging in file exfiltration. Manufacturing suffered an estimated $46.2 billion in downtime costs due to ransomware between 2018 and 2023.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/cybersecurity-companies-report-surge-in-ransomware-attacks/