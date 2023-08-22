Tesla Data Breach Investigation Reveals Inside Job

In a filing with the Maine attorney general, Tesla stated a recent data breach was due to “insider wrongdoing.” The car manufacturer is now taking legal action against two former employees who leaked 100GB of data to German media outlet Handelsblatt on May 10.

The data contained internal files from 2015 to 2022 detailing reports of self-acceleration and braking problems, as well as thousands of crash and incident reports involving Tesla’s driver assistance system. Handelsblatt cannot legally publish the leaked information, and Tesla stated that the two whistleblowers are in violation of Tesla’s data protection policies. The 100GB of data also included the personal information of over 75,000 individuals. Tesla is offering free credit monitoring to all customers impacted by the leak.

