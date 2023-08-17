CISA Releases Cyber Defense Plan to Reduce RMM Software Risks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced a new strategic plan to help infrastructure organizations safely use remote monitoring and management (RMM) software solutions. The RMM Cyber Defense Plan was developed by the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC).

CISA stated that the plan is intended to identify ways RMM vendors can improve cybersecurity, as well as boost public-private cybersecurity collaboration within the sector. RMM suppliers and US government counterparts have both stated their enthusiasm to improve cooperation to bolster information sharing and visibility. The strategic plan also seeks to boost awareness of CISA resources among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and educate RMM end-users about the cybersecurity risks of using such software.

