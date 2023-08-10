Symmetry Systems Raises $17.7M for Data Security Posture Management Platform

Symmetry Systems, a data security company, has secured $17.7 million in an insider funding round, bringing its total funding to over $35 million. The funds will be used to expand its AI-powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform. This platform aids organizations in tracking sensitive data, minimizing exposure risks, complying with security and privacy audits, addressing insider and third-party risks, and establishing a zero trust data security framework. The company is also developing a natural language interface based on large language model (LLM) technology to help non-technical users understand data-related risks and mitigation strategies. The funding round saw participation from ForgePoint Capital, Prefix Capital, W11 Capital Management, and TSG (The Syndicate Group).

