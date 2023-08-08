White House Holds First-Ever Summit on the Ransomware Crisis Plaguing the Nation’s Public Schools

The White House hosted its first-ever cybersecurity summit to address the rise of ransomware attacks targeting US schools, which have resulted in leaks of sensitive student data. Over 48 districts reported ransomware attacks this year, already surpassing 2022’s total. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized the ruthlessness of attackers, including exposing private information like suicide attempts. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will enhance K-12 training, while technology providers like Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare will offer grants and software. However, limited federal funds hinder robust defense efforts. A proposed FCC pilot offers $200 million over three years, but experts argue more substantial funding is required to address the crisis effectively.

