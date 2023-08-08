Patch Tuesday: Adobe Patches 30 Acrobat, Reader Vulns

Adobe has released a critical set of updates for its Acrobat and Reader software, fixing around 30 vulnerabilities affecting Windows and macOS. Successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code execution, memory leaks, and other security issues. Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source products also received urgent updates for security vulnerabilities. Adobe Dimension software updates cover flaws that expose Windows and macOS users to arbitrary code execution and memory leaks. No active exploits have been reported for these issues.

