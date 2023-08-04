In Other News: Cybersecurity Funding Rebounds, Cloud Threats, BeyondTrust Vulnerability

SecurityWeek’s weekly roundup highlights notable developments: Nozomi Networks reports OT malware surge, Schneider Electric launches Managed Security Services. DataTribe’s report shows 47% early-stage deal rise, while Microsoft focuses on sports event cybersecurity. Mitiga warns of AWS SSM agent as a remote trojan. US alerts on extremist use of Flipper Zero tool. Vectra details Azure AD attack vector. Google releases cloud threat report. VMware patches Horizon Server flaws, and BeyondTrust addresses high-severity vulnerability. This summary provides a snapshot of key cybersecurity trends.

