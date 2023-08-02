Cyble Raises $24 Million for AI-Powered Threat Intelligence Platform

Cybersecurity firm Cyble has successfully raised $24 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to over $38 million. Co-led by Blackbird Ventures and King River Capital, the funding will be used to bolster the Atlanta-based company’s AI-powered security solutions and support its global expansion. Cyble specializes in gathering intelligence from various online sources, including the deep and dark web, and offers AI-driven cyber risk management tools for businesses and organizations. The company’s solutions focus on monitoring, detection, analysis, and remediation of cyber threats.

