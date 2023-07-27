CardioComm Takes Systems Offline Following Cyberattack

CardioComm is a heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram company based in Canada. The solutions provider was forced to take its systems offline this week after a cyberattack impacted its production server environments and business operations.

CardioComm noted that it is unlikely any sensitive customer information was lost during the attack, as its software runs on individual client systems. The company works with medical professionals to analyze cardiograms but does not collect patient health information themselves. Although the company did not include specific details regarding the type of cyberattack, ransomware was likely involved. Taking systems offline after a ransomware attack is common practice to contain the spread of the breach.

