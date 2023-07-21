Tampa General Hospital Says Patient Information Stolen in Ransomware Attack

Tampa General Hospital discovered their systems were attacked on May 31. After an internal investigation, the medical center announced 1.2 million individuals were impacted by the incident. Tampa General began informing affected patients this week.

After discovering the breach, the hospital’s incident response plan was able to prevent the cybercriminals from executing file-encrypting ransomware. Despite this victory, the threat actors had uncompromised access to the hospital’s systems from May 18 to May 30. They accessed files containing the personal information of over one million customers, including Social Security numbers, health insurance details, financial records, and treatment information. Tampa General Hospital may face a class action lawsuit due to the cyberattack.

