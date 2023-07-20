10 Steps to Help Secure Your APIs

APIs have transformed businesses, but they also introduce security challenges. To secure APIs effectively, follow these steps: ensure API visibility and discovery, validate input and output with schema validation, enforce security policies, safeguard sensitive data, defend against layer 7 DoS attacks, use various techniques for attack protection, control API access, detect malicious users with AI/ML, manage APIs properly, and conduct behavioral analysis with AI/ML to improve security. These measures will help protect businesses from potential threats and breaches.

