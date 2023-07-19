US Gov Mercenary Spyware Clampdown Hits Cytrox, Intellexa

The U.S. government is attempting to disrupt commercial spyware vendors by limiting their access to American-made components and technologies. The Commerce Department added Intellexa and Cytrox to the entity list for trafficking in cyber exploits and threatening global security.

Cytrox was linked to malware discovered on a European lawmaker’s personal device. The foreign company produces the infamous Predator iPhone eavesdropper implant, which could infect iOS version (14.6) with single-click WhatsApp links. Intellexa was also outed as a mercenary offensive cyber organization. The company sells million-door iOS and Android hacking services and has worked with intelligence agencies in Southeast Asia and Europe. The Biden administration hopes that putting these types of organizations on the entity list will promote human rights in U.S. foreign policy.

