NSA, CISA Issue Guidance on 5G Network Slicing Security

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published new guidance regarding 5G standalone network slices. Monday’s statement discusses a range of considerations touching on all aspects of the communications technology.

The latest statement builds on a report released on December 2022, which outlined DoS and MitM attacks as the largest security risks associated with 5G network slicing. The new report intends to foster increased communication between all stakeholders in the 5G industry to increase resiliency and security. The document also enumerates new threat vectors and outlines what proper operating procedures will involve. Both agencies repeatedly stressed the importance of collaboration between all parties involved in 5G network slicing, from manufacturers to customers.

