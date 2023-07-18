NSA, CISA Issue Guidance on 5G Network Slicing Security

8 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued guidance on securing 5G standalone network slices against potential threats. The document aims to foster communication among various stakeholders, including network operators, hardware manufacturers, software developers, and customers, to enhance resiliency and security in network slicing. It covers an overview of 5G network slicing, potential threat vectors, and details on design, operation, and maintenance. The agencies emphasize collaboration and adherence to industry best practices for secure implementation and operation of 5G standalone network slicing.

