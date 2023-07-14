Zluri Raises $20 Million for SaaS Management Platform

SaaS management platform Zluri has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors. The US-based startup helps organizations manage their SaaS applications, optimize costs, and mitigate risks. Zluri’s SaaS operations platform offers SaaS management, cloud-first identity governance, automated onboarding and offboarding, application usage analytics, and real-time notifications. The funding will be used to enhance the generative AI capabilities of the platform and expand the company’s market presence in North America and Europe. Zluri aims to address the challenges faced by IT and security teams in managing SaaS stacks.

