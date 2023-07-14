Industry Reactions to EU-US Data Privacy Framework: Feedback Friday

The European Union and the United States have recently reached an agreement on the Data Privacy Framework, which focuses on facilitating secure data transfers from Europe to the US. The framework aims to address concerns over the storage and protection of European citizen data held by tech giants in the US, such as Google and Meta. While the agreement has been praised by some, privacy advocates, including Noyb, argue that it resembles the failed Privacy Shield and plan to challenge its validity. Industry professionals have provided feedback on various aspects of the framework, highlighting both its benefits and flaws in terms of data privacy, national security, and the need for further improvements.

