Ransomware Extortion Skyrockets in 2023, Reaching $449.1 Million and Counting

Chainalysis reported that ransomware is the only cryptocurrency-based crime that has grown in 2023. Cybercriminals have extorted about $176 million more than they did this time last year. At the current pace, hackers are expected to extort almost $900 million from victims in 2023.

Other illicit industries, such as malware, darknet markets, and fraud shops have decreased inflows this year. Crypto scams are also taking in %77 less revenue due to the exit of VidiLook, which paid users for watching digital ads. Advanced ransomware groups, such as Clop, BlackCat, and Black Basta are hitting larger organizations with higher ransom demands. Clop’s average payment size in 2023 is $1,730,486. The organization exploited the MOVEit Transfer breach to target 257 organizations worldwide. Chainalysis also suspects that Russian-linked ransomware operators who were temporarily distracted by the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 are now returning to the scene.

