Infisical Snags $2.8M Seed Funding for Secrets Sprawl Security Tech

San Francisco startup Infisical has secured $2.8 million in seed funding from investors, including Gradient Ventures, Y Combinator, and TwentyTwo VC. The company offers an open-source secrets management platform to address the issue of valuable corporate secrets being exposed in repositories. With leaked secrets posing a significant supply-chain security risk, Infisical aims to help organizations manage and protect sensitive information such as API keys, usernames, passwords, and security certificates. The funding will support the company’s growth, scale demand, and expand into new product verticals.

