Mexico-Based Hacker Targets Global Banks with Android Malware

A Mexican cybercriminal known as Neo_Net was linked to a recent string of attacks on Spanish and Chilean banks. The attacks, which took place between June 2021 and April 2023, utilized Android mobile malware capable of attacking institutions all around the world.

Security researcher Pol Thill noted that Neo_Net tailored their malware for specific targets. The attacks totaled 350,000 EUR in stolen funds from personal bank accounts, as well as the personally identifiable information of thousands of users. The largest banks targeted were Santander, Deutsche Bank, ING, BBVA, CaixaBank, and Crédit Agricole. Neo_Net has engaged in sales of a SMiShing-as-a-service tool called Ankarex that is capable of targeting various countries worldwide. SMS phishing is first utilized to trick victims into clicking on malicious pages that steal credentials via a Telegram bot. The malicious pages are designed to appear identical to genuine banking applications.

