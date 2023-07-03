Hospital Infected via USB Drive, EU Cybersecurity Rules, Free Security Tools

SecurityWeek’s weekly cybersecurity roundup offers a concise compilation of important stories that may have gone unnoticed. The latest roundup includes a USB drive infecting a hospital’s systems, a political agreement on EU cybersecurity regulation, Dallas approving a $4 million spend to enhance cyber defenses, cybersecurity warnings issued to law firms in the UK and France, updates to the UK National Cyber Security Centre’s risk management toolbox, SEC targeting SolarWinds executives over the supply chain hack, new open source tools by SEC Consult and Trustwave, Google Cloud launching a GKE Security Posture dashboard, OT security solutions by NanoLock, Otorio, and TXOne, Grafana patching a critical vulnerability, Juniper releasing out-of-band patches, and the Mockingjay process injection technique evading detection.

