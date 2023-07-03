Gigamon’s Cloud Security Report Shares Insights on Undetected Breaches & Deep Observability

A survey by Gigamon reveals a disconnect between perception and reality regarding vulnerabilities in the hybrid cloud. While 94% of CISOs and cybersecurity leaders claim to have total visibility of their assets and hybrid cloud infrastructure, 90% admit to experiencing breaches in the past 18 months, and 56% fear attacks from hidden corners of their web enterprises. The study, which surveyed over 1,000 IT and security leaders globally, also highlights the lack of visibility into encrypted data (70% of respondents) and concerns about boardroom understanding of cloud security (87% in the US, 95% in Australia). The report suggests that deep observability and collaboration across IT teams are crucial to addressing these gaps and improving hybrid cloud security.

