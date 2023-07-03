Army Combat Veteran to Take Over Key Election Security Role Working With State, Local Officials

Cait Conley, an Army combat veteran with extensive cybersecurity and counterterrorism experience, has been appointed as one of the top election security officials by the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Conley will work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure the security of the 2024 presidential election. Her national security expertise is seen as valuable in supporting election officials across the country. Conley takes over from Kim Wyman, who joined CISA after the 2020 election and will leave to work in the private sector. Conley and CISA Director Jen Easterly both have military backgrounds and will address complex threats such as foreign interference and misinformation impacting elections.

