Aqua Security Study Finds 1,400% Increase in Memory Attacks

Aqua Security’s 2023 Cloud Native Threat Report reveals a significant increase in memory attacks, with a 1,400% rise compared to the previous year. These attacks focus on defense evasion and utilize masquerading techniques to evade detection, such as executing files from temporary storage locations. The report emphasizes the importance of agent-based scanning for runtime security, as agentless solutions are unable to detect such attacks. Furthermore, the study highlights the exploitation of software packages in cloud software supply chains as attack vectors and stresses the need to address vulnerabilities in source code and implement monitoring systems to safeguard against malicious events in production.

Read more: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/aqua-security-study-increase-memory-attacks/