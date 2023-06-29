New York startup Venn Software has secured $29 million in early-stage funding for its laptop-focused MDM-like solution, as investors bet on cybersecurity companies protecting the remote workforce. Venn aims to offer a Secure Enclave product installed on remote employee laptops, encrypting data and managing access without the need for full device control. The company believes that as remote work becomes more permanent, there is a growing need for innovative approaches to secure data on unmanaged devices, offering a cost-effective alternative to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology. Venn’s goal is to provide secure remote work on any BYOD or unmanaged computer.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/venn-software-snags-29m-to-build-mdm-for-laptops-technology/