Global rise in DDoS attacks threatens digital infrastructure

In 2022, cyber attackers shifted their focus to application platforms, online databases, and cloud-based storage systems within ISPs, resulting in a global impact as organizations increasingly move workloads to the cloud. While the number of DDoS attacks more than doubled, the maximum attack size decreased by 48.2%, and the average attack size decreased by 22.4%. UDP-based and TCP-based attacks were the most popular types, and NTP amplification, memcached, and UDP attacks were the top vectors. AI and ML capabilities were utilized by both hackers and global organizations, highlighting the competition for talent in this field. Awareness and vigilance are crucial in combating DDoS attacks, particularly as critical infrastructure within CSPs, such as ISPs, are targeted by attackers, affecting organizations relying on those providers.

