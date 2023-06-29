The 8Base ransomware gang, the second most active group in June 2023, has targeted around 80 organizations, primarily small businesses, across various sectors. They employ double extortion tactics and publicly shame victims to compel them to pay the ransom. VMware has identified similarities between 8Base and the relatively unknown ransomware gang RansomHouse, including communication style and ransom notes. Both groups appear to use multiple ransomware variants, with Phobos being a common family. The relationship between 8Base, Phobos, and RansomHouse remains unclear, but 8Base continues to be a prominent active ransomware group.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/dozens-of-businesses-hit-recently-by-8base-ransomware-gang/