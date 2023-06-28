Sensitive Information Stolen in LetMeSpy Stalkerware Hack

Radeal, the Polish company behind Android stalkerware ‘LetMeSpy’, was the victim of a recent cyberattack. The company informed users that their personal information and data were likely collected.

The LetMeSpy application collects information from the devices it is installed on. This can include call logs, text messages, and even device location. Although the app is sold as a parental and employee control service, it is likely used to spy on individuals without their knowledge. The application hides itself from device home screens and uploads information to remote servers. Radeal stated that the hackers accessed information collected from devices on which LetMeSpy is installed. Security researcher Maia Arson Crimew examined the stolen data and confirmed that it includes user IDs, contact information, password hashes, geolocation logs, and payment logs. Crimew also noted a large number of LetMeSpy users are US college students.

Read More: