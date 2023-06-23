North Korean Hackers Caught Using Malware With Microphone Wiretapping Capabilities

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/north-korean-hackers-caught-malware-with-microphone-wiretapping-capabilities/Cybersecurity firm AhnLab has reported that a hacking group, identified as APT37 and linked to the North Korean government, has been using new wiretapping malware in recent surveillance attacks. The group employed a Go-based backdoor exploiting the Ably messaging platform, as well as an information stealer with microphone wiretapping capabilities. Spear phishing emails delivering a password-protected document and a disguised CHM payload were used to lure victims into executing the malicious script. The malware exfiltrates files, takes screenshots, steals data from removable devices, logs keystrokes, and conducts unauthorized wiretapping. APT37 has targeted North Korean defectors, human rights activists, journalists, and policymakers for surveillance purposes.