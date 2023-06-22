DOJ Launches Cyber Unit to Prosecute Nation-State Threat Actors

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) established a new National Security Cyber Section to prosecute threat actors that are directly or indirectly backed by foreign governments. NatSec Cyber will allow the National Security Division (NSD) to efficiently prosecute cybercriminals, cyber-enabled threats, and associated money launderers. The new section will also boost DOJ collaboration with the Criminal Division’s Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) and the FBI Cyber Division.

NSD Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen noted that threat actors from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are always increasing their cyber capabilities. Operations sponsored by these nations routinely target critical infrastructure, communications companies, and healthcare providers. He pointed out past actions the US took against Russian and North Korean-linked actors and claimed that NatSec Cyber will improve future effectiveness. With Congressional approval, the section will work with the IC and FBI to support investigations.

Read More: