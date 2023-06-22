Compromised ChatGPT accounts garner rapid dark web popularity

Group-IB researchers have identified a large number of stolen ChatGPT credentials on the dark marketplace. Access to ChatGPT accounts can provide bad actors access to sensitive personal and organizational data. Group-IB analysis determined that the majority of victims’ credentials were breached by the Raccoon info stealer.

Logs containing stolen ChatGPT information peaked at 26,802 in May 2023. The Asia-Pacific was most impacted by data thievery, with 40.5% of stolen credentials on the dark web coming from this region. Security experts warn against entering classified or proprietary information into AI chatbots as these services save all conversations. Bad actors look for ChatGPT credentials hoping to find information to target companies and their employees. Using two-factor authentication is an easy way to defend ChatGPT accounts against unauthorized access.

