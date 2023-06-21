On Facebook, DHS Investigates Plot To Enslave Female Prisoners

A DHS investigator has revealed that a 66-year-old Facebook user heavily relied on the platform to target vulnerable women for various exploitative activities such as enforced domestic servitude, theft, babysitting, and sex work. The accused, Clifton Gibbs, and his accomplice, Brooke Walters, are accused of running a decade-long trafficking and enslavement conspiracy that utilized Facebook for recruitment and control. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims to have evidence that the victims included formerly incarcerated women seeking employment. The case sheds light on the issue of trafficking facilitated by Facebook, which Polaris, a trafficking hotline organization, identified as the primary website for recruitment into modern-day slavery in recent years.

