Consumer groups across Europe are urging government investigations into the risks associated with generative AI, according to a report by Norwegian consumer organization Forbrukerrådet. Concerns include closed-off systems hindering external scrutiny, inaccuracies and bias in AI output, and the potential for manipulation and deception of consumers. Privacy and personal integrity are also at stake, as generative AI can use datasets without proper legal basis or consent.

European authorities are taking action, with the European Data Protection Board forming a task force and the EU approving the AI Act. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office is warning of tougher checks on data protection compliance, while in the US, legislation is being considered to inform users when they interact with AI.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/emmawoollacott/2023/06/20/european-groups-pile-on-pressure-for-greater-regulation-of-generative-ai/?ss=cybersecurity