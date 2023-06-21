Biden Discusses Risks and Promises of Artificial Intelligence With Tech Leaders in San Francisco

President Joe Biden convened a group of technology leaders to discuss the risks and promises of artificial intelligence (AI). The Biden administration aims to regulate AI to foster economic growth and national security while mitigating potential dangers. The emergence of AI tools has sparked investment but also raised concerns about job displacement, disinformation, and the need for safeguards. The White House is actively working on actions and seeking commitments from private companies to address AI risks. President Biden emphasized the importance of responsible technology use and is focused on protecting individual freedoms and rights.

