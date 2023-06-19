Russia-affiliated Shuckworm Intensifies Cyber-Attacks on Ukraine

The Shuckworm espionage group, believed to be linked to the Russian FSB, has intensified cyber-attacks on Ukraine, targeting military and security intelligence. The campaign involved phishing emails with malicious attachments, deploying backdoors and tools, and spreading custom malware via USB drives. The group displayed persistence, updating its toolset and leveraging legitimate services for command-and-control infrastructure. To mitigate such attacks, organizations are advised to assess the risk of using USB devices, scan them with antivirus software, and educate users to identify and report phishing attempts.

