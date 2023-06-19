Microsoft Says Early June Disruptions to Outlook, Cloud Platform, Were Cyberattacks

Microsoft has disclosed that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks by a group called Anonymous Sudan were responsible for the recent service disruptions in its flagship office suite, including Outlook and OneDrive. The attacks, which flooded the sites with junk traffic, temporarily impacted availability but did not compromise customer data. While DDoS attacks are typically a nuisance, they can disrupt the work of millions if they successfully interrupt services of a global software service provider like Microsoft. The exact impact and number of affected customers are unknown, and Microsoft has been relatively tight-lipped about the details.

