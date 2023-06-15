Microsoft has publicly identified a new APT group called Cadet Blizzard, associated with Russia’s GRU, which has carried out destructive cyber attacks in Ukraine using wiper malware. The group is linked to defacements of Ukrainian organization websites and the hack-and-leak Telegram channel “Free Civilian.” Microsoft has been tracking Cadet Blizzard since January 2022 and believes it has been operational since 2020, targeting government organizations and IT providers in Ukraine, Europe, and Latin America. The group maintains long-term access to compromised networks and exfiltrates data before launching disruptive attacks. Cadet Blizzard has received support from at least one Russian private sector organization.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/microsoft-outs-new-russian-apt-linked-to-wiper-attacks-in-ukraine/