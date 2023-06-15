Hundreds of Thousands of eCommerce Sites Impacted by Critical Plugin Vulnerability

A critical vulnerability in the WooCommerce Stripe Payment Gateway plugin exposes hundreds of thousands of ecommerce websites to potential attacks. Tracked as CVE-2023-34000, the issue is an unauthenticated insecure direct object reference (IDOR) bug that allows unauthorized access to user-provided information during the ordering process. The flaw arises from inadequate access control in the ‘javascript_params’ and ‘payment_fields’ functions. The vulnerability has been resolved in the latest version of the plugin, but its widespread use (over 900,000 active installations) poses a significant risk to affected websites that haven’t updated to the patched version.

