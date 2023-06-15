EU Passes Landmark Artificial Intelligence Act

The European Parliament has adopted the latest draft of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, which aims to strictly regulate AI services to mitigate risks. The legislation introduces measures to control “foundational models” with tiered categorization based on risk levels. The Act requires a publicly accessible database of high-risk AI systems and imposes heavy fines for non-compliance. The UK takes a more pro-innovation approach to AI regulation, focusing on sector-specific regulations rather than new legislation. The UK will host the first global AI summit, while the AI Act is expected to influence lawmakers worldwide.

