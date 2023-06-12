University of Manchester Suffers Suspected Data Breach During Cyber Incident

The University of Manchester has experienced a cyber-incident, confirming that unauthorized access to their systems likely resulted in data being copied by attackers. The university is working with internal and external experts to address the incident and determine the extent of the data accessed. They are also collaborating with relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner’s Office and the National Cyber Security Centre. Students and staff have been advised to remain vigilant against potential phishing attacks. Universities have been frequent targets of ransomware attacks, and the University of Manchester’s proactive approach to notifying and engaging authorities has been praised. The potential impact of compromised data is significant due to the sensitive information and valuable research held by universities.

