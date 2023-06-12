Google Introduces SAIF, a Framework for Secure AI Development and Use

Google has introduced the Secure AI Framework (SAIF) to establish a secure ecosystem for the development, use, and protection of AI systems. SAIF emphasizes six core elements to enhance AI security, including expanding existing security foundations, extending detection and response capabilities, automating defenses, harmonizing platform-level controls, adapting controls for faster feedback loops, and contextualizing AI system risks within business processes. Google advises organizations to assemble a strong AI security team and apply policies and controls throughout the AI model lifecycle to mitigate risks effectively. The framework is based on Google’s ten years of experience in AI development and aims to establish industry-standard practices for secure AI.

