Blackpoint Raises $190 Million to Help MSPs Combat Cyber Threats

Blackpoint Cyber, a cybersecurity company, has raised $190 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, with participation from Accel. The company offers a security suite through managed service providers, focusing on early threat detection and response. Blackpoint plans to use the funding to further develop its security solutions, expand its product offerings, and simplify the security stack for MSPs. The CEO, Jon Murchison, emphasized the need for MSPs to adapt quickly to protect their customers and infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

