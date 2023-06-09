Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai has experienced a ransomware attack, resulting in the encryption of multiple servers. The attack, discovered on June 3, forced the company to take systems offline as part of its incident response plan. Eisai has established a task force to investigate and recover from the attack, consulting with external experts and law enforcement. While the impact on data and earnings is still being assessed, the company’s corporate websites and email systems remain operational. This incident follows recent ransomware attacks on health insurer Point32Health and biotechnology firm Enzo Biochem.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/pharmaceutical-giant-eisai-takes-systems-offline-following-ransomware-attack/