Three Vulnerabilities Discovered in Game Dev Tool RenderDoc

Three critical vulnerabilities have been discovered in RenderDoc, a popular graphics debugger used in gaming development software. The vulnerabilities include a privilege escalation flaw and two heap-based buffer overflows. The flaws could be exploited by both local and remote attackers to gain unauthorized privileges or execute arbitrary code on the target machine. Security experts from Qualys advise users to apply patches promptly to mitigate these vulnerabilities.

