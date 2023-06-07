Keep Aware Raises $2.4M to Eliminate Browser Blind Spots

Texas startup Keep Aware has secured $2.4 million in early-stage venture capital funding, led by LiveOak Venture Partners, to develop technology aimed at safeguarding web browsers against malicious hacker attacks. Keep Aware is creating a human-centric browser security platform that protects against browser-based threats such as phishing, email spoofing, social engineering, and malicious extensions. The company integrates security directly into the user interface and engages both employees and security teams in resolving threats. Keep Aware plans to use the funding to accelerate product development and establish go-to-market initiatives.

