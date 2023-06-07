AntChain, Intel Create New Privacy-Preserving Computing Platform for AI Training

AntChain, a blockchain technology brand of Ant Group, has partnered with Intel to create a privacy-preserving computing platform called MAPPIC. The platform utilizes trusted execution environment (TEE) technology and aims to protect large-scale AI training data. It leverages Intel’s Software Guard Extensions (SGX) security technology, Ant Group’s Occlum operating system, and AntChain services for application security audits and distributed key management. AntChain plans to incorporate additional security technologies, including Intel’s Trusted Domain Extensions (TDX). The Ant Group has been actively exploring and developing privacy-preserving computing technologies and filed numerous patent applications in this field.

