UK Closes CCP Cyber Certification Scheme

The UK Cyber Security Council (UKCSC) has announced the closure of the Certified Cyber Professional (CCP) scheme to new applicants starting from June 30. Existing CCP certifications will remain valid until December 31, 2026. This decision paves the way for the launch of new chartered titles in late July, aligning the cybersecurity sector with other recognized professions. The UKCSC will introduce professional recognition at three levels: associate, principal, and chartered status. Employers are advised to review and update their procedures to reflect the new UK Cyber Security Council Chartership Titles. The UKCSC and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) are collaborating to ensure the new standards meet the evolving requirements of the cybersecurity profession and the UK’s Cyber Security Strategy.

