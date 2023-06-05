Pentagon Cyber Policy Cites Learnings from Ukraine War

According to a classified document sent to Congress, the Pentagon’s proactive strategy to disrupt malicious cyber activity has been influenced by the events in Ukraine. While the full 2023 DoD Cyber Strategy is not publicly available, a fact sheet highlights key points. The strategy is informed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which demonstrated the use of cyber capabilities in large-scale conventional conflict. The Pentagon aims to combine cyber operations with other national power instruments, frustrate adversaries through actions below the armed conflict threshold, maintain commitments to allies, and identifies China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, violent extremist organizations, and international criminal organizations as chief adversaries. The report emphasizes the blurring of lines between conventional conflict and cyber warfare observed during the Ukraine conflict, with cyber threats extending beyond the region and impacting critical infrastructure in other countries.

Read more: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/pentagon-cyber-policy-learnings/