HMRC in New Tax Credits Scam Warning

The UK’s tax office, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has warned customers claiming tax credits about new scams targeting their personal and financial information. Fraudsters are using tactics such as posing as HMRC officials and creating a sense of urgency to trick claimants into giving money or sensitive data. Scams may involve phishing emails or texts, threatening arrest for non-payment, or offering fictitious tax rebates or grants. HMRC advises individuals to be vigilant, not to click on suspicious links or download attachments, and to report scams to the appropriate authorities.

