Amazon Settles Ring Customer Spying Complaint

Amazon has agreed to pay $30.8 million to settle privacy complaints related to its Ring home security cameras and Alexa smart speakers. The Federal Trade Commission accused Ring of failing to implement sufficient security measures, leading to privacy violations such as employees spying on female customers. The settlement requires Ring to delete unlawfully accessed data and enhance security features. Additionally, Amazon will pay $25 million to settle separate accusations that it retained children’s voice recordings captured by Alexa when they should have been deleted, violating US law. Amazon will identify and delete any personal information from inactive child profiles.

